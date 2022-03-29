Artist and Producer Daan De Rover Has High Hopes for 2022 – Genre-Bending, Trap-EDM Influence

There has been no shortage of talent in the current golden era of this generation. Every different sector, industry, and domain has witnessed a remarkable emergence in the rising of new young talent. The millennials and Gen Z’s have totally taken overall markets and the world showcasing tremendous talent, skill, and expertise. The music industry to has seen a flurry in a number of talent coming on board, making most of their opportunities and showing the amount of mettle that they have in them.

Many new young and aspiring individuals have stood the test of time and proved their prowess by making a stunning entry into the extremely competitive music industry and also safeguarding their place in the hearts of the listeners. We came across one such talented singer and music composer, Daan de Rover whose recent release has catapulted him to great heights within the music world.

Daan de Rover exudes sheer passion, interest, vision, and resilience to reach the top in the music niche. Being drawn towards the art and craft of music-making, Daan de Rover knew music was his ultimate decision and he started to work diligently hard to make it a full-time career and profession. Honing his singing skills and developing his overall musical expertise, Daan de Rover dedicated long hours of the day to mastering the art. Till now he has sung and created many massive hits which have ruled the hearts of audiences. Some of his tracks that have created waves in the music industry are- Detroit, Work, Dark Ice, Moon, and Levitate.

We hope that Daan de Rover rises high in the music industry scaling great heights of success and setting newer benchmarks for millions of others to follow.

For more information, do follow Daan de Rover on Instagram

@cryptoroveryt and listen to his songs on

Spotify: