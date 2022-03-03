Artist Mont’e Millions Is Expanding His Territory and Claiming His Spot

Mont’e Millions is not a new kid around the block. The Hip/Hop and R&B star is well known for his stylish looks and his tasty music. His hit single “Sally” broke the internet when it was released in 2020, garnering multiple of thousands of streams across multiple platforms. Mont’e also garnered attention for another popular single of his by the name “Really”, which has garnered multiple thousands of streams also. Despite having a very polarizing last couple of years, Mont’s has no plans of slowing down in 2022. Mont’e is continually planning the next big project and his fans are uber excited to see what’s in store.

Despite being a musical superstar, Mont’e is starting to garner more and more attention for what he is doing off of the stage. Mont’e is an avid author, releasing 6 weeks of books to date, with one more planned to be released very soon. The names of his books are Shattered Mirrors, Every Piece Matters, The Best of Both Worlds, The Best of Both Worlds Journal, My Life Story: From Rags to Riches, and Shattered Mirrors: Self-Help Guide. His soon-to-be-released book will be a children’s book named after his hit single “Sally”. Mont’e also plans on releasing his own brand of water containing vitamins called “Sally Water”. This will come after he has already become the first African American to release his own brand of horse treats, going by the name of “Sally Horse Treats”.

The artist from Miami, Florida has a very strong musical background. Mont’e is the son of singing legend Betty Wright. He credits his mom for helping him navigate the music scene as a young boy. Because of his mother’s influence, Mont’e began singing at the young age of 7 and writing music at 12 years old. He even got his professional start at the very young age of 13, singing in front of prominent crowds. When his mother passed in May of 2020, Millions started the Betty Wright Foundation in her honor. This foundation was formed to help artists that are striving to get into a musical university. Mont’e hopes to positively impact the people that are around him now and the generations to come.

You can follow along on his journey by following his Instagram account @montemillions. You can also stream his music on Spotify HERE.