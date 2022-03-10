Artist Tima Marso’s Gay Aliens Society NFT Project Has Hip-Hop Stars’ Attention

Tima Marso, a highly acclaimed artist, created 10,000 NFTs for the Gay Aliens Society NFT project. Tima Marso was born in Strezhevoy, Russia, on August 6, 1992. The most efficient way for Marso to present and express feeling and personality is through art. Consequently, Tima created the Gay Aliens Society NFTs, a unique collection of NFTs.

The purpose of non-fungible tokens (NFT) is to create a feeling of unity and community. The Bored Ape Yacht Club, for example, is home to a multimillion-dollar collection of NFTs. The current owners of Bored Ape NFTs are the only ones eligible to attend their extravagant in-person get-togethers and events. The Gay Aliens Society NFT collection may rival many other well-known NFT collections in the foreseeable future.

Beyond the sense of community, Marso is introducing new concepts to the project. You can have your Gay Alien Society NFT included in the TV show Gay Aliens in Metaverse.

The TV series will incorporate 20 characters, each of whom will be represented by a different NFT from the collection. Any of the collections NFT’s may be swapped for one of the main characters depending entirely on their corresponding zodiac signs. Given these features, anyone may have the opportunity for their NFT to appear in the TV show.

The show is produced and developed by Archstone Entertainment, of Hollywood. Beyond the TV show, the developers of the project are also including an estate in the metaverse on the Decentraland platform. In the metaverse, Gay Aliens Society NFT owners will be able to interact and participate in the live performances and gatherings that are offered like screenings, fashion shows, shopping, sushi, and much more.

As a result of their roadmap, the Gay Aliens Society has garnered a significant amount of celebrity attention for both their NFT collection and their new in-development TV show. Gay Aliens Society has a wealth of sponsorship and royalty opportunities thanks to this unique and rare opportunity to see one’s NFT featured on television. Creating a TV series based on an NFT and inviting other successful NFT projects to co-star on the series will unify several NFT projects into one giant community.

A pre-sale of NFTs offered by the Gay Alien community has been completely sold out, which consisted of 1,000 aliens. In addition, several celebrities, such as Brooklyn Beckham and DJ Diplo, have favored the idea. They have shared videos that were on the Gay Aliens Society’s Instagram feed, and each of these stars publicly endorses and owns at least one Gay Alien. Another celebrity who publicly supports the Gay Aliens NFT effort is David Beckham’s younger brother, Cruz Beckham. Diplo’s public wallet “Diplo. eth” owns at least two NFTs of the Gay Aliens Society.

As you can see, Tima Marso’s humongous reputation and ambition for the Gay Aliens Society has a dedicated community and mainstream support; they have all committed to helping this group succeed and evolve. This garnered public support and interest, as well as the features associated with the Gay Aliens Society NFT project, are all part of the reason why there is so much celebrity interest. Jason Derulo can even be seen commenting on Gay Aliens Instagram page here! Their Discord eagerly awaits the public sale, with over 10,000 members!