Artists First, Suits Second: How Music Engineer Antonio Esguerra Ensures a Supportive Environment for Artists in the Studio

Antonio Esguerra is a music engineer whose approach to sound and creativity goes far beyond just technical skills. As a highly respected figure in the music industry, Esguerra has gained a reputation not only for his mastery of engineering but also for his deeply artist-centered philosophy.

While the traditional image of a music producer and engineer often involves high-powered business deals and a focus on commercial success, Esguerra stands out by placing artistry and emotional connection at the forefront of his work.

“Making music is often frustrating for artists because production is its own unique skill,” says Esguerra. “When they feel the process become effortless and hear something incredible emerge from the speakers—it’s magic. It’s the goosebumps you get from hitting play for the first time. That’s what makes my work so rewarding.”

His technical expertise in music engineering enables him to transform this magic into reality, allowing the artist’s vision to be fully realized while maintaining the integrity of the sound.

Esguerra’s approach is rooted in understanding both the technical and emotional sides of music creation. He believes that the key to great music engineering lies in creating a supportive, judgment-free space where artists feel safe to experiment and push their boundaries: “The studio is like a microscope,” he says.

“Live music is ephemeral, but once recorded, minutiae and details emerge that can be aggravating or liberating. The space needs to be safe for the artist to explore that,” he explains.

For Esguerra, building trust with the artists he works with is essential. Rather than immediately diving into technical processes, he takes the time to understand the artist’s background, influences, and personal challenges. “What I focus on is empathy and familiarity. I try to ask questions about their musical upbringing, taste, and favorite records, and I put together a playlist of songs they think might relate to what they want to do.

“The idea is to gather a common musical language, and comfort in the studio,” he says. This deep connection allows him to tailor his technical skills to the specific needs of each artist, creating a customized environment that fosters creativity.

“I aim to create a laid-back, judgment-free space for my clients and artists because making art is tough,” Esguerra says.

“You’re exposing yourself, making mistakes, and sometimes hitting wrong notes. The studio is the place where you can mess up, try new things, and not feel judged for it. Once an artist trusts you, they’re willing to go deeper, be more experimental, and really push the boundaries of their own work.”

Highy experienced in mixing and engineering in a number of styles, including R&B, Hip-hop and Soul. Esguerra has worked with a variety of music artists, including Bollywood artists Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali.

Ali has 15 million monthly listeners, and one of the tracks he has worked on has had over 2 million plays. Esguerra has also worked with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The flexibility he provides in his workflow allows artists to find their creative flow without the pressure of deadlines: “Sometimes, you have to take a step back from the technical side and let the creativity unfold naturally,” he explains.

“The best moments often come when you least expect them.” This adaptability is one of the key elements that sets Esguerra apart as a music engineer—he knows when to push and when to step back, ensuring the artist has the space they need to create their best work.

Beyond the technical aspects of his work, Esguerra also serves as an emotional pillar for the artists he works with: “The real challenge is finding each person’s unique vibe and groove,” he says.

“With every new project, there’s this brief, tense moment where you’re feeling out the dynamic, trying to understand what makes someone tick—and what doesn’t. It can be scary, but that’s what I love about it. When I succeed, it’s satisfying. It’s taught me to be more socially intelligent, more connected.”

Artist L!nwood, who has worked with Esguerra, praises him for his intuitive understanding of music engineering: “He has an incredible ear. When he listened to my song, he understood the nuances right away,” says L!nwood.

“He didn’t just follow the basics; he placed the vocals, bass, and drums exactly where they needed to be without me even giving direction. His musical intuition is impressive.”

His commitment to artistic integrity makes Antonio Esguerra stand out in the competitive world of music engineering.

In an industry where commercial success often trumps the artist’s vision, Esguerra advocates for the latter: “For many artists, recording can be the most frustrating part—it requires a whole different skill set. A lot of brilliant songwriters and performers struggle with it. But when they suddenly feel the process become effortless, when they hear something incredible coming through the speakers, it’s magic. That’s the most rewarding part of my work,” he says.

“His belief that music should serve the artist’s vision, rather than conforming to market trends or record label demands, has earned him the trust of both independent and mainstream artists.

Patricio Notholt, a fellow Berklee College of Music graduate and longtime collaborator, speaks highly of Esguerra’s technical prowess: “His technical expertise is incredible—I reached out with all kinds of questions on studio setup, cable management, and engineering details. With his experience managing a studio in Chicago, he’s my go-to whenever I need help with anything technical. I trust his input completely,” says Notholt.

Esguerra’s approach to music engineering is rooted in his dedication to supporting artists in every way possible—creatively, emotionally, and technically: “Do it, because it’s worth it,” he says.

“Making music can be tough—life’s tough enough already—so don’t make it harder than it needs to be. Sometimes, you pull something raw and difficult out of yourself for the world to see, which can feel messy. But if you have someone on your team holding your hand through it, it changes everything.”

Esguerra’s ability to blend technical expertise with emotional support and creative freedom has set him apart as one of the most respected music engineers in the industry today.

His artist-first approach ensures that the creative process remains at the heart of every project, making him not just a technician but a true partner in the artistic journey.