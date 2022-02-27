Auctavius Aims to Bring His Local Community Together With Honest Music Amidst Pandemic

Auctavius is genuinely original, and It’s undeniable that the world will be hearing a lot more about this artist in the years ahead.

Here’s an artist who is leveraging the ‘pandemic blues’ for the benefit of others. Meet Auctavius Bennett, also known as ‘Auctavius.’ His music is perfect to accompany our grey days. It warms our hearts and comforts our souls. Auctavius has a certain magic in his music that transports the audience into an ocean of emotion. Auctavius has an excellent voice. His delivery is casual, yet he has a natural gift for timing. The lyrics in his music roll beautifully from start to finish. The subtle sonorities highlight Auctavius’s unique artistic personality with strong rap cadence

As is often the case with many of the best vocalists (and artists in general), honest music often stems from difficult moments in our lives. Nevertheless, our experiences through life can propel our artistic efforts in a vulnerable way that reflects our creative output. It’s safe to say that sincere lyricism is what will most likely turn a listener into a fan––this is exactly what rising artist Auctavius executes so well in his career.

When the world never ceases to emit bad news, it’s a positive message that can turn a hopeless situation into one of power and vision, this is exactly what Auctavius aims to do with his music. He’s already garnered the attention of his local community with reflective lyricism and positive messages laced in his songs. This is what we could all use right now, a little inspiration for the ‘pandemic blues.’

His music combines the experimental rhythm and catchy melodies that create an uplifting atmosphere, while the dynamic and cinematic delivery is relatable and has heartfelt wordplay. Fading to the raw roots of the song with the rhythm section, Auctavius comes full circle, never ceasing to amaze. Honestly, we were surprised and amazed by the vocals, melodies, and artistic cadence, delivering professional, creative, and memorable work. The artist’s musical side is enjoyable and engaging. Auctavius is genuinely original, and It’s undeniable that the world will be hearing a lot more about this artist in the years ahead.

