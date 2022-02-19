Chicago Rap Artist Leilani Capalot Is Fearless and Taking The New Year Head On

P​assionate about music since the age of five, Leilani sings like a seasoned professional at just 24 years old. “ The reality of being an independent artist/producer is very different compared to my initial expectations of it. It requires so much more hard work and discipline than I originally thought. An artist/producer partying and having fun is realistically only a small portion of our lives and busy schedules.,” says Leilani.

By reaching into our lives and diving deep into what is in our souls, music can sometimes take us to new places, exploring the depths of human emotion. Songwriters may convey beautiful stories with sound and words that captivate our minds and leave us fascinated by their reach. For example, the lyrical melody and depth meanings of Leilani’s debut single “Last Strike” have listeners in awe hanging onto each work and sound.

Born in Illinois, Chicago, Leilani is a singer and songwriter with a unique talent for putting meaning into a song. “It was an amazing experience,” says Leilani. “The current outline for my creative process is finding a beat, freestyling over the beat, and then reviewing the freestyle to cultivate the general message/meaning of the song. After that, I create a music video rollout for the song. This way I have full creative control of my entire process” Leilani has launched music that genuinely reaches listeners.

There are hurdles an artist faces when they work on any project and in the case of Leilani, it was ‘Lack of confidence’ and ‘Fear. But she handled it in an impressive way. She made herself understand that “confidence” is the key while pursuing any project which helped Leilani gain the faith in herself back.

Leilani, who bears a strong likeness to her brother Polo G, sings sweet melodies on her new single. The piano-infused beat resembles the instrumentals that her brother uses in his songs and the lyrics of the song tell us about the heartbreak. “Last Strike” is just the beginning of a string of hits to come in the future.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgEaJrVa9B4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leilani_capalot/