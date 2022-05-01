Emotive-Driven Rapstar Moibandaa Can Do It All

With the goal of trying to inspire the youth and push them to achieve their dreams Moibandaa knows he has to keep pushing because it’s more than just about him in his mind.

Learning to adapt to new trends, keep up with industry styles and still push yourself as a distinguished artist is the mantle of responsibility many fail to grasp. It’s a fine balance of maturity, discipline, and tribulation to learn the ropes of navigating a noisy and many times nasty music culture. With so many voices at bay, how can you pay attention to the nuances of rising artists? One such artist originally from the UK has caught our attention. Learning to leave his motherland and live in multiple counties has taught him a thing or two about perseverance. Meet budding recording artist Moibandaa.

Moibanda Rogers, or simply Moibandaa, is a new artist from the UK, currently residing in Maryland. His work has served as an inspiration for many, and the artist is starting to reap the benefits of his hard work. At 24 years old the artist has quickly started to rise to the top and cement his position within the industry.

His work has received recognition from those major record labels both within the US and across the globe which has contributed to his recent songs gaining traction. We asked him why he chose music, and he told us that “it kind of just came to me, I’ve always enjoyed it but I was always focused on playing soccer, doing fashion, and/or school. Those came naturally but the music just felt different, and I felt at peace while doing it. It really started to become therapeutic especially when my racing thoughts got worse. It was hard to sleep, think or focus on a single thing, and music was my way to get those thoughts out of my head.”

Moibandaa also told us that: “it started really early for me, the first thing I picked up quickly was learning that artists, and producers changed little things in a song to give it an edge, whether it was the beat at a certain point, the flow or even how the words were being delivered. Being able to distinguish these differences made me gravitate towards it even more because it can make all the difference in a song. I learned how to play piano at an early age, but in year 6 I was selected for my school’s band, where I played the drums for a year, and that really helped me understand rhythm.

I later then joined the choir, where I got better at composing melodies and writing lyrics. I started to take songwriting seriously during 10th grade, and that is when I started to make a lot of songs to help express what I was feeling during this time. I’m glad I’ve gone back to it, it’s been a blessing in disguise and I’m eager to continue learning and mastering this craft”.

Moibandaa has several songs posted on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Soundcloud, and several others. Now that he has started to gain traction, he wants to seize the opportunity and make the most of it. With the goal of trying to inspire the youth and push them to achieve their dreams he knows he has to keep pushing because it’s more than just about him in his mind. You can follow his journey by following his Instagram account @moibandaa and can stream his music on Spotify at the link HERE.