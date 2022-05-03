JTLR Hasn’t Lost a Step With New Hit The Thickies

Speaking of producing, JTLR will have their hands full as they produce, write, and partner with plus-size icon Jamie Lopez.

There is nothing conventional about JTLR, their approach to music, or their messages. Whether it’s their spin on holiday music with their song Make it Feel Like Christmas, the urban pop feel of their single What I’m Made to Do -a song that earned them a spot for Grammy consideration a few years ago, or the Lionel Richie inspired Wild Bunch, this group over-delivers on song quality and creativity.

One lane the team of MC Jonny T and Lyric Richardson can claim is their push for inclusivity for the plus-size culture and community. With their latest song The Thickies, the two have innovated a way to present this group of people in a sexy fashion in spite of an industry that has often overlooked them.

MC Jonny T opens with a super catchy hook and rides into the first verse with bars like:

“Slide in the phone or jot it down on a napkin

I’m not Rerun but hun what’s happening?

If thick were a crime you’d be serving hard time

With no parole – I love every roll.”

The PCH Remix has a mature and less playful vibe. Lyric Richardson executed a flawless performance with a genre hybrid of R&B and rap with an effortless sounding transition between the two. He is credited for producing the remix version while MC Jonny T produced the original mix.

Speaking of producing, the team will have their hands full as they produce, write, and partner with plus-size icon Jamie Lopez. Expect JTLR to have a creative role on projects from other members of their camp: Barbie la Vie, Madd Scientist, and legendary Hit Squad collective members Villa G, RJ da Realest and a Rino Mgmt compilation this summer.