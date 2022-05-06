Kareem Elmashad’s “Afraid of Love” Feels Like A Blast From The Past

Overall, “Afraid of Love,” is an excellent callback to musical styles of yesteryear, incorporating them into a more modern soundscape effortlessly.

“Afraid of Love,” Kareem Elmashad’s latest single, is a danceable piece of music. The song’s upbeat and feisty tone will appeal to those who like dancing and having a good time at parties, while the more sentimental side of the tune will resonate with those who can relate to melancholic feelings of heartache.

The dance music community in 2022 has been seeing a bit of a lull, and a lack of great songs has been a huge contributor to this lack of life. It’s why Kareem Elmashad’s latest single is such a welcome change of pace, spicing things up and throwing a nice dash of variety into the mix. It’s been a while since we’ve had such a fascinating track to listen to in this space.

The sheer upbeat and catchy energy from “Afraid of Love,” is excellent stuff, and exactly what’s been missing from the dance music scene. Adding influences from various different genres, it gives the listener a fresh new musical experience, while also sounding familiar in some ways. It’s a comfortable, almost nostalgic feeling, especially thanks to all the throwbacks to bygone eras of music.

Of course, throwing a bunch of different styles into a pot and hoping for the best is typically a recipe for disaster, but it’s here where Kareem Elmashad shows off his technical prowess as an artist. Seamlessly blending and meshing different influences, he throws in different bits and sounds as he pleases while still maintaining the song’s overall tone.

It’s a testament to a fantastic artist’s talent when a piece of their art can simultaneously express what they’re all about, while also showcasing their growth as an artist. This applies exponentially to “Afraid of Love,” really being a highlight of Kareem’s expanding palette of influences. It’s a display of confidence for sure.

Thankfully, all these risks and callbacks have resulted in an excellent track, one we’re sure will have listeners mashing their repeat buttons. As we said earlier, strong dance tracks like these are rare nowadays, and because of that, we’re surprised to see one pop up like this, though we’re not complaining.

Overall, “Afraid of Love,” is an excellent callback to musical styles of yesteryear, incorporating them into a more modern soundscape effortlessly. On top of that, Kareem Elmashad manages to maintain his own creative expression, and we’re eager to see what the artist comes up with next.

To hear more from Kareem Elmashad and stay up-to-date with his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

http://instagram.com/kareemelmashad

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWG9vsyQaCIdhQ6hmFRJJiw

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kareem-elmashad/1618515847