LA Artist Brandon Jay Stills Finds Ways To Soar Amidst Pandemic Blues

Brandon Jay is a recording artist and songwriter originally from Columbia, South Carolina. He began his career as a radio broadcasting host for local radios in his city, but, in 2008, took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles to take his career to new heights.

Since moving to Los Angles, Brandon has established his career as an entertainment personality and professional, hosting more radio shows, red carpet events, and expanding his social media presence. But Brandon’s passion has always been for music. During his years in Hollywood, Brandon has worked with many talented artists, from managing their careers to producing and songwriting with them. Currently, Brandon is the CEO of IMA Music Group, an imprint music distribution company with Sony Orchard.

As we enter 2022, Brandon is ready to take another new step in his career by pursuing his own musical dreams. He has already released a couple of singles, “Party” and “Sounds Like,” giving his audience a taste of his unique take on club anthems. An EP is in the works and Brandon has teased that it will include features from several artists, such as Gasner the Artist and J Bizzle. Brandon is not a fan of coloring inside the lines. His music blends many genres, from Country to Hip-Hop, bringing listeners a fresh sound.

Keep up with Brandon Jay by following him on Instagram @iambrandonjay.