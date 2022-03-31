Learn How Musicians are Growing their Fanbase with Organic Spotify Promotion.

The music industry is growing so fast that the competition is extreme. Our readers wanted to know if Playlist-Promotion.com works, so I decided to try their music promotion services. In this article, you will learn about this company’s YouTube promotion, organic Spotify promotion, and radio promotion services. Their high-quality services gave me so much more than I expected, such as more than 300,000 views on YouTube, plays on more than 80 radio stations, an increased number of listeners every month on Spotify, more than 2,000 followers, and more than 100,000 Spotify streams.



The pros are numerous, and they include the following:

– Their customer support is fast and extremely helpful.

– They provided us with reports so that we could get the details about their promotional activities.

– They got our music played on the radio and were able to monetize those plays.

– Their radio airplay promotion and real playlists promoted our music organically.



As far as we could see, there is only one con. If you want to purchase a YouTube promotion campaign, it will cost you a minimum of $250. For a radio promotion campaign, it will set you back $1,500, and this would only be the beginning. Lastly, an organic Spotify promotion campaign starts at $350.



Know What You Want to Accomplish Before You Embark on a Campaign.



To test this service, I decided to use radio distribution, Spotify playlist promotion, and YouTube music video promotion. Specifically, I chose the 250,000 views with the YouTube package, the radio promotion package that cost $1,500, and the Spotify package that gives you 500,000 followers reach. Playlist-Promotion.com made sure that we understood what we were buying before we bought it, but they also made sure that they understood what we wanted to accomplish. After I made the purchase, an executive contacted me so that he could find out more about the music and what I wanted written in my press release.



Who Will Be Listening to the Music?



I let Playlist-Promotion.com know that it was important to me to have my music played on different media. Then, they set out to determine the people they were going to target. After they identified the target audience, they created targeted playlist submissions, but they also wrote a press release all about my music and my inspiration, vision, and background.



Playlist-Promotion.com identifies your target audience by separating them into segments, such as EDM, Hip-Hop, and Rock. They match people to these different segments by determining the submissions they receive, the social media platforms they prefer, their personality types, their genders, and their ages. This is a very complete way of categorizing each listener.



Over the years, Playlist-Promotion.com put together an audience made up of Spotify curators, YouTube influencers, radio stations, and music magazines and portals. These people are always searching for new musicians and their music.



How Do They Execute the Campaign?



Playlist-Promotion.com developed a strategy to launch a campaign on Spotify and the radio, and what happened next was absolutely fantastic! After they launched the campaign, they always kept me up to date with what they were doing. Even though I had a limited budget, they were still able to submit my press release to Fox, CBS, and other major news organizations.



The Bottom Line.



My music is reaching a huge audience because of Playlist-Promotion.com’s music promotion services. After they launched the campaign, my songs were streamed 100,000 times, and 2,000 new fans started to follow me. This proved to me that their methods of promotion were worth the price. I was getting a lot of reposts, likes, and plays on popular music channels, so I am extremely happy with the way that Playlist-Promotion.com markets the music. I recommend that every aspiring musician hire this company for their music promotion and remain with them for as long as possible.

Link to promotion packages: https://playlist-promotion.com/store?ref=Urbanista