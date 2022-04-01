Leekthough Is Bringing Music to a New Dimension

I know a lot of artists say to be the best to ever do it. Not so much myself, I just want to be happy

Leekthough is changing the way music is perceived and delivered. With his 1st Studio Debut album LUNA, creating movies with sound, bringing powerful 808’s, atmospheric lyrics, and an assortment of instrumentals. Pulling inspiration from Michael Jackson, Lil Wayne, and Post Malone; the sound of his artistry is sure to be distinctive. We took some time to ask some questions about what makes him Leekthough. Here’s what he had to say.

AllHipHop: From the outside looking in, describe the wide dynamic range of Leekthough.

Leekthough: I love to experiment with all sounds ranging from EDM, Pop, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afro Beat, and R&B; the list goes on honestly. My sound is built from anything I can vibe to.

AllHipHop: What are some of your highlights on your journey?

Leekthough: I would have to say when Fall For Me hit Top 50 in Hong Kong. That right there showed me that I can make respectable music. It was a motivation for me to keep experimenting with my range.

AllHipHop: What are some of your most recent accomplishments?

Leekthough: Recently I had the opportunity to perform eight times as well as have a lot of interviews with my best friend Tribe Mafia at SXSW 2022. That was another accomplishment in my career.

AllHipHop: Tell us about your current project.

Leekthough: My new project, LUNA, doesn’t have a release date quite yet. I will show you the cover after the interview, but it’s colorful and vibrant. Everything you see within the album art is not random, it all has a meaning. For example, the planet in the distance has a very significant implication.

The project has a crazy storyline within a cinematic universe that Soca Jones and I created with soundscapes and melodies. Every creation ranges from hype energetic dance hits to captivating melodic cinematic ambiances. However, the delay on LUNA comes down to mixing & mastering in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. I’m not going to lie, Soca and I had too much fun crafting every song. You will be able to travel the world, the universe all with audio. The album will make people move and laugh, alongside getting to know me as a person rather than just another artist.

AllHipHop: For new listeners, what record of yours would you pick as an introduction to you; as an artist?

Leekthough: For surely Astro & Fall For Me. These two shows range with my voice and instrumental choices. Any song on LUNA could work, I’m more than proud of every last record.

AllHipHop: Tell us a bit about your work and passion outside of music

Leekthough: Listening to audiobooks is something I enjoy in my pass time. Also, I like to focus on business & entrepreneurship while learning new skills; refining all of my old ones. Many people don’t know that I can draw. I used to draw pictures before I started making music.

AllHipHop: What are you most looking forward to in 2022?

Leekthough: Accomplish more of my dreams, I don’t ask for much. I’m healthy, and I can provide for myself and my puppy while doing what I genuinely love. I’m satisfied with life.

AllHipHop: When did you start doing music, and when did you start taking it seriously?

Leekthough: When I was 22 and have been developing sine Further exploring, honing, and maturing my craft.

AllHipHop: Why music? Describe your passion.

Leekthough: I’m not so much an idealist but do adhere to some idealistic principles in life. I believe that music is the most intense outlet for self-expression, whether you’re creating or simply listening. It is the foundation for mental, emotional, and spiritual exploration that I believe is an absolute necessity in life.

AllHipHop: What are your goals when it comes to your music career?

Leekthough: I know a lot of artists say to be the best to ever do it. Not so much myself, I just want to be happy and at peace with how I did things; wanting to honestly be proud of myself. I could care less what people say or think about me, I just want to be able to say I gave it my all.