Listen To King Chad New Album “Purpose”

King Chad has been steadily building a buzz in the music industry over the last few years. Having released multiple singles and four studio albums, he is probably easily considered to be one of the most active and consistent musicians in the industry right now. With every song and album, listeners can see a clear evolution in both skill and abilities.

His newly released album called “Purpose” is quickly making noise as more and more people are drawn in by its unique sound and relatable verses.

This is the fifth album released by the artist and in many ways, it acts as a departure from its previous singles and albums. “Purpose” shows both artistic and stylistic evolution, as the beats are fresher, while simultaneously carrying some of the elements that made King Chad a household name. The lyrics are also much deeper and show that the artist is self-evaluating life as it is through putting out thought-provoking music.

While his songs “My Queen” and “Reminisce” are taking over the radio, the Florida artist has put out a music video for his song Monopoly. Monopoly is one of the more hard-hitting songs from his previous albums called “King’s Palace” as the words within the song carry a lot of weight and truth that many people can relate to.

To maintain that element of familiarity, the music video for Monopoly, which was released on January 8th of 2022, is very simplistic in that it is all filmed within a hometown in Sarasota, FL. The simple elements of the video as well as the reel at the start invoke in the viewer and listener a feeling of comfort and of being at home. While the photography and concept of the video are great, what truly steals the viewers’ attention is the rapper himself.

Throughout the song, you can witness his own emotions of possible hurt and possibility, which along with the lyrics make for an exceptional and yet simple video. In many ways, this video is indeed proof that sometimes less is indeed more.

To view King Chad’s music video for Monopoly you can check out his YouTube channel. His album “Purpose” is now available on all streaming platforms, and for those interested in learning more about the artist and his future music endeavors, King Chad maintains an active Instagram account that he uses to stay in touch with his audience.

Youtube https://youtu.be/tmNQmwTOfCg

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/4c6b7tmTtxYB3Cvhsq27mB?si=ZYxIdTeuQTuVrcdGYij0ZQ

Instagram @Kingchad_1