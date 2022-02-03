Meet Greg “Money Man” Jones A Vetted Club Promoter in the Entertainment Industry.

An Asheville-bred Club Promoter has been a prominent personality in the Entertainment Industry. From holding parties for common people to managing events for Celebrities. He has come a long way. Currently, Jones is the CEO of SkyLine Entertainment Group. Greg belonged to a city in North Carolina and nightclubs were not common out there so […]

Greg belonged to a city in North Carolina and nightclubs were not common out there so due to lack of venues they had to throw a bash at places like Gyms or at someone’s residence. But when he shifted to Charlotte, North Caroline turned his life around. The event has made him what he is today.

Being new to the city of Charlotte, he discovered that parties were the heart of the city and people earned their daily wage by organizing them. His first party was a massive hit among the people which got him many clients. Later he was on for the game and threw plenty of events which even included many celebrities. He also built a team and threw many Rayleigh High School events for the entertainment of the youngsters out there.

His Allstar Atlanta Weekend event was a triumph. Everyone appreciated the Management, the performance of the artists, and the services provided. Many Celebrities were also down for the event and Greg was the HERO of the Show. The weekend made him Viral. He also considers Social Media as an important part of his life. It helped him to manage events that are trending among people and updated himself with what was going around.

He is recently working on a Music Label with his team and is also in search of many artists. He wants to work in places like Miami, Vegas, and Atlanta as the nightlife and entertainment are crazy out there.

