Meet the King of Hiphops New Style: Stacked Skinny Jeans

Alan King has set the music community on fire with his fashion line, AKINGS, with artists flocking to buy his stacked jeans like no other brand. King’s designs have been seen on iconic musicians such as Lil Baby, Steve Aoki, Tyga, and Trippie Redd just to name a few. Alan King credits the success to his limited edition marketing approach with some items being exclusive to the AKINGS’ official site.

The iconic stacked jeans silhouette features a J-Shaped Curve cut which King explains allows for the material to stack evenly from the knee down as well as hug the leg perfectly. Made viral through his various social media postings on Instagram and Tiktok, King reaches millions of views from just holding his J-shaped jeans up for videos and explaining its purpose. Most recently, they’ve gotten compliments from Grammy nominee Offset of the Migos on the new HBOmax fashion show “The Hype”. On many of his skinny stacked jeans, you can see custom hand-dyed wash colors as well as attention to detail to function with pockets and straps through different styles.

The J-shape form-fit is something truly unique and one of a kind. “When I first made this cut I was a senior in high school and not knowing it then I essentially created history. A cut that allows for people of all different heights to wear the same jean style while achieving the stacked jean style” King said in a statement. “I love that I actually sort of made this cut to troll my mentor at the time because I could not sketch a pant properly without curving the lines.”

What started as a trend, the stacked jean style has quickly become something for both men and women with King redefining the boundaries, showcasing how universal his sizing is through different tiktok videos. King's own line is a reflection of a promising outlook on the future of streetwear, showing well-tailored pieces with a futuristic punk rock flair.