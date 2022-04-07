Parlay Travy Debuts Hip-hop Merchline “PARLAY” – Lifestyle, Apparel, Fandom

Rap and Recording Artist Parlay Travy Has Just Launched His Digital Store “PARLY” featuring iconic streetwear and vetted sports jerseys for his fanbase to enjoy.

Parlay Travy is a renowned multi-genre music producer and artist. Parlay Travy has continued to develop his craft since embarking on his career in 2015, he has charmed his fans with his unique signature rap sounds and continues to cement his stance in the music world.

Parlay Travy always considered himself a musical person from conception, constantly exploring unique sounds from various musical mediums. He aspired to become a rapper and made mixes for a few years, and he learned music production from FL studio, later shifting to Ableton. Finally, Parlay Travy ended up constructing a mini-studio at home. Once he got into the game, he started to take things seriously and made this a full-time job.

Because the music industry is buzzing with new artists every day, Parlay Travy knew that refining his artistry to envelop a much more nuanced sound would be the only way he would stand out amidst the roaring competition. From consistent studio sessions to experimenting with new sound kits, Parlay Travy began to develop and hone his craft, finding a much more real taste and direction of the unique sound he was looking for.