Pure Grind and Hustle from Sir Will

Sir Will’s passion and drive stems from his childhood in Compton, Ca. Growing up he was exposed to a lot of hard times with his parents that in the end demonstrated hard work and persistence to reach a goal. Sir Will has carried the mentality of his father’s dedication to get and stay sober. A mentality that has helped grow his creative passion and talents to new heights. The direction towards music started at a block party where DJ Quik performed. After this moment, he was inspired to control a crowd like he had witnessed DJ Quik do at the block party. His drive to create and perform music was untested. He started creating music in talent shows in 6th grade where he performed his own songs.

Sir Will is currently an independent artist, he finds his best work is done with the freedom that comes with being an independent singer. Sir Will talks about the importance and value of controlling his own destiny because it pushes him to learn the game of writing, producing, and singing. His success is created through that persistently hard-working mentality where he finds the importance in education and working that “9 to 5” job, unlike other artists. His own messages and metaphorical lyrics express the real world and how to reach dreams to his younger fan base. He’s not an overnight success, he’s successful through his ever-persistent pursuit to improve his sound and learn modern and historical music.

Currently, he has a single out called “F***k Yaw” that sets the scene of the products of his hard work and never-ending pursuit to be the best version of himself. He plans to release a new single called “Sleeping Giant” where he describes the vibes and grind in Arizona. Sir Will be an artist to watch for 2022 with the singles and music videos he has lined up for his ever-increasing fan base.

View Sir Will’s website here.

Follow Sir Will on Spotify here.

Follow Sir Will on Instagram here.