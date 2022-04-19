Rapper and DJ Stephon Hendricks Offers ‘Positive Message’ For Aspiring Creatives

It’s undeniable that Stephon Hendricks has established a robust platform and has the drive to expand his territory, shifting culture wherever he goes.

Unless you’re living under a rock, you can’t deny that a good word goes a long way nowadays; a little light brightens up a whole room. With musicians eager to share all they have in the vault, Stephon Hendricks is now taking everything he’s learned and giving it back to the people, intending to share as much upbeat vibes and energy as possible.

He uses his platform to empower others, spread positivity, and highlight some issues affecting society. According to the renowned artist, one of his goals is to show his listeners and others in the music industry that it is possible to reach your goals, and you don’t have to let your current situation stop you. Sometimes, it takes a little prayer and meditation to navigate your next steps and move on.

With a deep passion for music, Stephon Hendricks began his journey at quite a young age. He has explored numerous avenues in life, such as traveling across the world, experiencing other cultures, and pursuing almost a pilgrimage of self-discovery. He says that while it was tough, his experiences have helped shape his career as an artist and prominent DJ within the Canadian music scene.

His winding path helped mold him into a renowned talent, using his music and platform to share his story and encourage others. He says that in his darkest moments, he came to learn more about himself and music and developed a deep interest in creative expression. Through constant refinement, discipline, and dedication to his craft, he seamlessly began to make a more prominent stance within his local community and within the music world itself.

It’s undeniable that Stephon Hendricks has established a robust platform and has the drive to expand his territory, shifting culture wherever he goes.

https://www.instagram.com/hendrixinthesky/