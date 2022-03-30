Rising Child Star Leia Monroe And The Message Behind Her Successful Clothing Line

Leia Monroe tells youngsters and adults to be confident in their work and believe in their dreams.

We’ve all heard of Polo G, the music sensation who is well-known for his songs and distinctive talent.

But today’s topic will be his younger sister “Leia Monroe,” who has built a clothing company at the tender age of seven. Let’s unpack this young star’s story and the motivation behind her successful business endeavors.

Polo G, Leilani, Leia Monroe, and the rest of the Capalot family are all gifted folks. Leia Monroe was born into a musical household, but she also had a passion for fashion. And it was because of her fondness for the fashion industry that she founded the “House of Monroee” clothing line.

“House of Monroee” is not your typical clothing brand, as all her pieces of clothing are custom made so that any girl feels like a princess, empowered and ready to take on the world.

Her family’s unwavering support was vital in motivating her, igniting a flame of optimism, and allowing her to move forward. Despite all the negative criticism, she never gave up and this shows how mature she is at such an early age.

But there’s something else about Leia that makes her deserving of our affection and respect. She provides a percentage of the earnings from her apparel sales to Atlanta-area shelters for women and children.

She wants every girl to feel like a princess, to be confident in herself, and to understand that she is lovely just the way she is.

Now coming to her personal life. Despite her busy schedule, we asked what she likes to do in her spare time. She likes to play piano, Roblox, and Tik Tok with her family.

Leia Monroe tells youngsters and adults to be confident in their work and believe in their dreams.

To check out this Rising Star Clothing brand, click on the link below

Leia Instagram

House of Monroee Instagram