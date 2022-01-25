‘Summer Time Love’ by Dylan Walker is the New Release You Might Have Been Waiting For.

There are times in which I find a new release and after diving into it for a little while, the first thing that pops to mind is: “Wow, this is a hit, this definitely deserves to get out there!” This is exactly what I thought a few seconds into listening to ‘Summer Time Love’, a […]

There are times in which I find a new release and after diving into it for a little while, the first thing that pops to mind is: “Wow, this is a hit, this definitely deserves to get out there!”

This is exactly what I thought a few seconds into listening to ‘Summer Time Love’, a brand new release by Dylan Walker. So, what is it that makes this project so special? For one thing, it is definitely its own thing. Dylan doesn’t seem interested in emulating others or recreating whatever trendy sound is en vogue at the moment, he wants to etch his own mark and make his own way. ‘Summer Time Love’ is a remarkable example of what it means to make music that has roots, yet still the willingness to branch out into unexplored territories. While the sound of this release owes much to the artist’s Pop background, ‘Summer Time Love’ is also a great statement when it comes to portraying the artist’s natural willingness to stretch out and try something new.

‘Summer Time Love’ is the latest release from Dylan, and really sets a precedent of what we can expect from him this year. The song, as the title might suggest, has a very bright, summery feel, which makes it a bit nostalgic in one way, since the listening experience might make you long for those good old summer days and a break from your daily routine and day to day stresses! However, it is not all about reminiscing: this fast-paced, Latin-inspired pop song is certainly going to make you want to dance! And, if this beat can’t drive you to a dance floor, I really don’t know what else can! The rhythm is infectious and the melodies by Dylan are quite perfect to match the intensity of this stunning track, which is so fun and one-of-a-kind.

It’s not always a trivial thing to get there: experimenting with new ideas often means getting out of one’s comfort zone, and in some cases, it might not work. The more you consciously try to “be different” or shock your audience, the bigger the chances of failure, because the process wouldn’t happen in a very genuine, and organic way.

Dylan, on the other hand, seems to have it built-in to himself to try new things with his sound. It is not something he does just for a reaction but is a pattern of him following his creativity without necessarily being stuck in the usual tropes of the Pop world. Much like artists such as Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, and Niall Horan, Dylan has managed to build something special, and let his distinctive voice through. So, if you enjoy energetic sounds that still have a lot of substance and a recognizable musical DNA that’s not the usual carbon copy of something else, then Dylan is for you! Listeners who give Dylan a well-deserved chance will most definitely be glad they did.

Find out more about Dylan Walker, and listen to ‘Summer Time Love’ on your favorite streaming service.

