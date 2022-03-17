Twantooinked Musician on the Rise Talks Always Staying on the Grind + New music Plans for 2022

Twantooinked states he had wrapped around the idea of where do I go from here he felt as if he was in the same space with everyday surroundings while musically he was in a whole different space reaching levels that were unexpected.

Twantooinked the Colorado “Ball” musician says he has been on a roller coaster grind his entire life however entering the 2022 year it just feels a bit different. He was able to do something he says he hasn’t done in years which was actually sit back and reflect on a successful 2021 music year. He removed himself from social media. In doing so he was able to take time away to think, appreciate personal goals while building up new milestones in doing so he found himself taking a look back at missed opportunities.

He states so much happened in 2021 musically. Ranging from songs “ Don’t care “ and “Ball” both surpassing one million streams to his first music video gaining well over 500,000 views on YouTube. Twantooinked musician obtained his very own verified account on today’s most popular music site SoundCloud. As this year 2022 welcomed itself in immediately he naturally went back into grind mode with all aspects in life he states whether it was a new house, replacing his iconic Ford Mustang convertible which has been mentioned in songs “Don’t care” and “Ball” and then eventually stolen and totaled out by an unknown car thief.

Twantooinked states he had wrapped around the idea of where do I go from here he felt as if he was in the same space with everyday surroundings while musically he was in a whole different space reaching levels that were unexpected. During the social media hiatus, he was able to build a year’s worth of new music, new ideas, new goals, and looks Foward to having new accomplishments.

