Vetted Artist Haan Talks Musical Inspiration, Warner Chappell and Production

Haan, one of Australia’s most exciting up-and-coming producers, has inked a worldwide co-publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music. Haan, a longtime collaborator of The Kid Laroi, assisted in the production of the big global hit “Stay,” which ripped up the charts across the world and recently set an unprecedented milestone with over one billion Spotify streams — the fastest song ever to accomplish so, in just 118 days.

Haan is only 19 years old, but he’s one of the few hip-hop producers from Sydney, Australia, in the American music scene. His father, who produced and played instruments as a hobby, exposed him to music at a young age. Around the age of eight, Haan began playing the guitar and keyboard, accompanying himself to songs on the radio such as the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly.

From the recent interview between Genius and Haan, we got to know many things about his journey into the musical world. Haan added that he didn’t really start producing until January of last year. He was always into music and tinkering with things. He used to do vocals, record himself, and compose music with LAROI when he lived in Australia. He was actually DJing when he came out here [to Los Angeles] with him. He used to perform gigs and DJ parties. Then after a time, Laroi asked Haan, “you’re with me every day in the studio, why don’t you start producing?”.

It piqued Haan’s interest. He already had a solid understanding of music. He’s recently begun to put that into practice, going deep into production every day in the studio alongside Kid Laroi. Laroi pushed him to grow because he was always working with an artist and instead of generating beats, he was writing genuine songs.

Kid Laroi and Haan met in a concert in which they both were not allowed due to the age restrictions and then they both started hitting off the stage. Haan and Kid Laroi met up in Sydney, Australia. In comparison to America, it was a fairly minor scene back there. They were big fans of rap music, and there was a small scene in their neighborhood, but it was largely influenced by American and British culture. They were the only ones who made music at such a young age.

Now let’s talk about the song “Stay” ft. Justin Beiber and Kid Laroi which Haan produced alongside Charlie Puth, FnZ, Cashmere Cat, Omer Fedi, and Blake Statkin.

The concept was conceived eight months ago. Charlie Puth was invited to a studio session at the home of one of Haan’s close friends, Blake Statkin. Haan and LAROI had just pulled up to the house and were kicking it. “Let me record over that right now,” LAROI said as Charlie opened up this analog synthesizer and played the “Stay” melody. He came up with the idea and posted a snippet on Instagram, and it went viral.

After the song’s concept had been finalized. They left it alone for a few months before doing anything with it. “We should put the song out and put Justin Bieber on it,” [LAROI’s manager] Bibby said a few months ago. Because this was when LAROI was just getting started with Bieber and forming a relationship with him. Finally, LAROI requested that Haan complete this record, add something to it, and flesh it out. He went to FnZ, a producing duo from Australia based in Los Angeles. He connected them and began working on the song. The song’s final result is simply a mash-up of everyone’s ideas and variations.

Justin finally got on it approximately two months ago. They intended to release it at that time. Justin collaborated with LAROI on the track. LAROI had shown up at his studio and played him the record, and the two of them simply worked on the tune and finished it together.

“Yeah, this is a hit,” Haan said after hearing the song. The rhythm went crazy for Justin, and LAROI went crazy for it. Haan thought everything sounded finished when he put it all together

Haan also disclosed his favorite song in which he worked with Kid Laroi. “RUNNING,” from the first F-ck Love project, was one of Haan’s favorites. It’s really undervalued music; aside from Laroi’s core following, few people have heard it, but it’s one of his favorite recordings on the album, and it’s more of an R&B type song. And then there’s “NEED YOU MOST,” which is an interpolation of Ne-“So Yo’s Sick.”

Genius also asked why he has not produced for so long. The best advice is to be self-assured, not be afraid to be yourself, to form relationships, and to be extroverted. There have been moments when he wanted to stay in bed or avoid going to parties, but things like that absolutely help him. One must move in the manner of an artist.

