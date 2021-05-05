10 Millitone- “Patient” Ft. GenesisTheGawd Video

The city of St. Louis has always been a preeminent American city but also a mainstay in Hip-Hop culture, giving us some of the most iconic music that the culture has to offer.

Fast forward to 2021 and there is a new crop of talent from the STL ready to take the world by storm. Namely, upstart artist 10 Millitone.

Born Tonio Morrow on the Southside of St. Louis, 10 Millitone originally had his sights set on athletics, having been a two-sport star excelling in both basketball and baseball. Though he was recruited by college scouts, the youngster had other plans as he shifted gears from sports to music.

The shift was not too surprising considering that Milli originally began writing his own raps alongside his cousin at the age of 11. Fast forward to today, and he is now one of the premier artists out of St. Louis having released a bevy of visuals that have amassed hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube.

Now singed to his father King Unk’s Dcon Entertainment imprint, an integral label in the city, 10 Millitone has his sights set on greener pastures.

He now returns with a brand new visual for his latest single titled, “Patient,” featuring singer-songwriter Genesis. Check out the video below!