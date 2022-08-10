“$1,750” Has The Whole South Atlanta Talking About New Artist Ross Taxin

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Clayton County has another force on their hands with buzzing artist Ross Taxin releasing his first music video of the year with legendary mixtape DJ host Trap-A-Holics.

This is arguably one of the most organic music videos Ross Taxin has released this year. In fact, a huge label budget was not even necessary to prepare this production. Ross Taxin gets a letter stating he needs to report to his probation office. After he’s finished, Ross goes home and shoots a music video in his “hood” detailing the latest happenings on the “southside”.

Ross Taxin wanted to make a special dedication to the legendary host Trap-A-Holics (@trap.a.holics), and he producer of the song, his longtime friend, Bunk (@heyybunk), and video director, Hunter Simich (@huntersimichimages). He says without them, none of this would have happened and they believed in him when everybody didn’t after his arrest in 2019.

The inspiration from the video comes from former 1017 artist Ola Runt. “Big bro always shot his videos in the hood. I didn’t have connects on greenscreens, thousand dollar stabilizers, or any of that high grade stuff”. Even when it comes to the recording process, Ross Taxin says he would prefer an intimate home studio over a professional commercial studio anyday.

In a rap game full of gimmicks, new listeners are relieved to finally be able to rest their eyes on a refreshing and entertaining artist who can provide the talent, flow and excitement with their music but with far less antics. Ross Taxin can be hilarious and offer comedic relief in one bar, then turn around and deliver a chilling, introspective rhyme about his past incarceration. The unpredictability in his cadence and flow will keep fans engaged throughout not only his song, but for his promising career moving forward.