2 Chainz pays homage to D4L (RIP Shawty Lo), specifically Fabo with his newest joint “Neighbors Know My Name.” 2 Chainz will make you laugh in this visual for sure, as he gets Fabo to be an instructional dancer on TV selling videos. It’s pure comedy and the perfect visual plan for a quick song. Stream and dowloand 2 Chainz newest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself here: https://2chainz.lnk.to/DopeDontSellItself