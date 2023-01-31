2051 Paper On A Wild Escapade With New Single “Even”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Proving his versatile nature and delighting the fans is a young artist that does not shy away from innovation—2051 Paper just dropped “Even”, and it’s simply stunning! Charming thousands of new fans, 2051 shows off magnetic charisma as well as legit skill, which is the reason for his quickly rising popularity. Not your average young artist, but a hard worker and an incredibly dedicated artist, 2051 carefully crafts his verses and hooks, always leaving the interpretation to his listeners.

Addictive from the get-go, “Even” opens with an ominous intro, as the music clip sets the stage for a thrilling house party, followed by 2051 Paper’s melodic rapping and on-camera performance. Surrounded by gorgeous ladies and undoubtedly having a good time, there is still something about the music and the rapper’s voice that carries a hint of melancholy and sadness.

2051 Paper is an East Atlanta, Georgia-based artist, who is a part of the new generation of local talent that displays the raw trap and street music of hip-hop culture. He has big dreams of affecting his peers and helping them elevate themselves off the streets by gaining resources and sharing his stories through music. With several solid releases under his belt and hundreds of fans who adore this new direction of the genre, 2051 is at the right place and at the right time, bringing his talent and dedication to life.

2051 Paper’s previous achievements in music include singles like “OODLES & NOODLES”, “Aggravated”, and more, as well as a famous collaboration with Baby Boy and Lil Crack titled “Lace ‘Em Up”. The up-and-coming rapper takes another major step forward with “Even”. Listeners better hold on tight, because there is no telling what ecstatic jam 2051 Paper will come up with next!