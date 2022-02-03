22Gz “Said It’s Lit” so it’s lit. Press play on this new drill anthem that’s ready to take over the streets of NY. Putting opps in the spliff and blazing them up, 22Gz leaves nothing left to the imagination in this cold hearted NYC visual.
22Gz “Said It’s Lit” so it’s lit – check this new visual here!
22Gz “Said It’s Lit” so it’s lit. Press play on this new drill anthem that’s ready to take over the streets of NY. Putting opps in the spliff and blazing them up, 22Gz leaves nothing left to the imagination in this cold hearted NYC visual.