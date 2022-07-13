2blessed Shares The Musical Gift God Gave Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

2blessed has channeled that energy into signing a distribution deal with Empire Records almost 15 years after he started rapping.

Born in San Bernardino, California but raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, rising hip hop artist 2blessed has been making a name for himself in the underground hip hop scene.

The artist began taking his rapping skills seriously at the age of 12 years old. His gift became apparent at a young age and 2blessed gives all of the credit to God. “Music is a gift that God blessed me with, I have always loved it and always will,” explained 2blessed.

The one thing that has kept 2blessed going is he never give up mentality. He said, “I want people to always be positive and happy and to believe in themselves no matter what negativity is thrown at them. The closes ones to you will even try and crush your dreams and make you think otherwise. As long as you believe in yourself that’s all that matters.”

2blessed has channeled that energy into signing a distribution deal with Empire Records almost 15 years after he started rapping. Currently working with Billboard Charting producers like Jaramiah Rios, the artist is poised to make an even bigger impact in the music space.

You can listen to 2blessed here:

You can follow 2blessed here:

https://instagram.com/2blessed_atm