“(305) AM” Proves It: PANDAGR@MM is on the Rise

Hailing from Miami, FL, PANDAGR@MM is rearing to make a name for himself in the hip-hop world. Ever since he was a kid beatboxing and rapping with friends inside of abandoned buildings around his Freehold, NJ, childhood neighborhood, he’s always been fascinated by hip hop music–often spending much of his free time experimenting with making songs and beats.

His love for hustling pulled him in a different direction than the music industry for some time, but now, he is ready to take on the hip-hop industry with his full effort. At least, that’s our main takeaway after hearing his debut single “(305) AM”, released not long ago.

PANDAGR@MM subscribes to the notion that the time-honored flow of East Coast hip hop music should be respected, but not without putting his own unique take on it as he blazes his own trail in the industry. Pulling inspiration from artists like Jay-Z and Wu-Tang, PANDAGR@MM is rapidly pacing his way into the same conversations of these two Hip-Hop titans.

As we reach toward the summer of 2022, we’ll have to wait and see what PANDAGR@MM is able to create, but with such resilience and passion as made clear by his music, we can’t imagine him going anywhere but up.

