54 Baby Trey Anticipates Release of New Single “Switching Whips”

Fans of the Milwaukee rapper 54 Baby Trey will be gifted with new music soon. The hip hop artist, signed to his hometown-based label Blackout Entertainment, recently announced a pair of singles he is preparing to drop. “Switching Whips” and “Rock my Teflon” will be the newest work for Trey following a recent string of releases that also included the hit “Grieving”.

Trey produces most of his own music but also works with a small network of producers such as Daeflywalker, Okie, and Emazon. His music not only holds an element of authenticity and realness, touching on the realities of growing up in the streets but also displays the rhythm and flow of an experienced artist. Trey related his gratefulness for the numbers he has seen on music platforms and YouTube and his love from his fanbase and the Blackout Entertainment label. It is what has pushed him forward in his career and drives him to keep making music people can connect with.

Keep up with 54 Baby Trey:

Spotify –

Instagram –

https://instagram.com/54babytrey?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

YouTube –

https://www.youtube.com/c/54BabyTrey