604Blizzy x Lil Jjay – 3AM Music Video off 604$tunna Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In “604$STUNNA,” listeners can expect a rich tapestry of sounds, echoing 604Blizzy’s and Lil Jjay’s diverse musical backgrounds.

604$TUNNA presents a versatile sonic landscape that caters to a diverse audience, featuring a compelling mix of hardcore trap beats and soulful, melodic vibes. This project stands as a testament to 604Blizzy AND Lil Jjay’s commitment to etching their name into the

fabric of Western Canada’s hip-hop scene. The tape offers a seamless blend of trap music and melodic hip-hop, showcasing his prowess as an artist with a distinct voices in the industry.

The project, more than just a collection of songs, it is a lifestyle representation for Blizzy and Lil Jjay. Through “604$STUNNA,” they aim to authentically showcase their true selves, providing listeners with an immersive journey into their world. The project stands as a

testament to the belief that music is not just an art form; it is a way of life that permeates every aspect of their being.

In “604$STUNNA,” listeners can expect a rich tapestry of sounds, echoing 604Blizzy’s and Lil Jjay’s diverse musical backgrounds. The project is a celebration of self-expression, artistic exploration, and the dynamic evolution of both artists’ craft, promising a unique and

memorable experience for fans of hip hop and beyond. Stream Project:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/604blizzyxliljjay/604tunna

Connect on IG:

https://www.instagram.com/604blizzy/

https://www.instagram.com/thereal__jjay/