6ix 3urop3- “Big Bag” Video

6ix 3urop3 has again disrupted the social media space and the music industry as his single titled “Big Bag” has literally set the internet on fire after charting #1 on ITunes & after receiving over 65,000 views on YouTube.
The song is another hit from the multi-faceted entertainer who also released a bestseller book on Amazon titled “Christ in the Ghetto.”
His music fans and millions of lovers of his book also enjoy how he continues to bring his high energy and new music to the table.
6ix 3urop3 is one of the next top underground talents coming out of Toronto, Canada, and he will continue to bring the heat for his fans as his talent is undeniable.
Check out the video for “Big Bag” above!