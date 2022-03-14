6uy Aka 6uytano on Making a Music Video with Mari Montana

Given the positive response to the “Grammys” video, it’s clear the rap world will be eager to see which hip-hop visionary 6uy, aka 6uytano, links up with next.

Outside of rapid verses and memorable rhymes, the true power of hip-hop lies within great collaborations. When two artists with well-established fan bases and unique styles come together to create something new and fresh, the hip-hop world takes notice. Rapper 6uy, aka 6uytano, proved this to be true when he collaborated with fellow hip-hop artist Mari Montana on their song, “Grammys.” Here 6uy shares his insights on making the iconic music video for the popular track. With hits like “Dirty Fantas” and “Real Lifer,” Mari Montana built a robust following and much respect within the rap world. 6uy shares that the artist was always on his radar as a hip-hop stalwart that he wanted to create something with.

When they were able to lay down their track “Grammys” together, 6uy explains that it was essential they produce a music video with genuine clout and swagger to match the power of the upbeat track. He shares that he found a like-minded collaborator in Mari Montana, who was also ready to put out a video with striking visuals that could empower the track and take it to new heights. The resulting video sees the pair switch from sitting on thrones to sitting in luxury sports cars while flames curl and flicker around them.

The startling visuals come together perfectly to encapsulate the power and the opulence of today’s billion-dollar rap scene. Though he only began releasing music in 2019, 6uy aka 6uytano has built a passionate following in that short time, becoming known for the power of his freestyle verses and ability to marry them with the perfect beat. His popular single “Bond” saw the artist reach new heights of success that are now opening the door for him to collaborate with some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Given the positive response to the “Grammys” video, it’s clear the rap world will be eager to see which hip-hop visionary 6uy, aka 6uytano, links up with next.