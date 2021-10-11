804 Nano “Buss It” Video

Last seen in the visual for his Birdman & Lil Wayne “Neck of The Woods” re-work featuring Pusha T, collaborator and fellow Virginia native Fresh Porter, 804 Nano has released his latest single “Buss It,” ahead of his ‘Pain Turnt Me Up’ project.

Accompanied by the Jordan Gonzalez-directed music video, “Buss It” takes viewers through historical Petersburg and showcases the nightlife scene young adults experience on River Street in Old Towne.

Filled with socialites, exotic vehicles, and high-end club scenes, the release serves to commemorate Nano joining Jerell “RomeStreet Rell” Hobbs‘ DotCom Music Group roster in addition to securing a strategic sponsorship deal with Vybez Studios, Inc.

Speaking on the songs origin, Nano states:

“I heard the beat playing during someone else’s studio session and immediately asked who made the beat and told the engineer to put it in my folder. I wanted to make something catchy and straight to the point. It’s guaranteed to make you move. An energetic street anthem. Raw, real, descriptive yet simple.”

Check out the video for “Buss It’ below!