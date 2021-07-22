Premiere: 88 Killa Looks to Plant Ft. Worth’s Flag on the National Stage With Upcoming Project; Releases “Risk” Music Video

If you’ve had your eye to the ground of the Texas music scene, you know that 88 Killa has been around.

The Ft. Worth, TX rapper was once a member of the now defunct Brain Gang, a late-2000s influential punk-rap group that laid the framework for the DFW Metroplex to be the burgeoning hip-hop hotspot that it is today.

Back then, he went by Killa MC, and his bandmates included Def Jam artist and Grammy winner Bobby Sessions, former Aftermath/Interscope signee Justus, and a stable of in-house producer and songwriters such as Brandon Blue, who would produce songs for the likes of Mac Miller, ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Following the disbanding of Brain Gang, 88 Killa would change his stage name and release a slew of projects, including 2016’s award-winning 88 BPM, before signing to London-based record label DEFDISCO.

He continued to perform regionally before leaving his label on his own accord to forge his path via his own imprint, 81G Records. Fast forward to 2021 and 88 Killa is ready to take all of the life and industry experience he has garnered over the past decade plus and release his first proper full-length album.

Today, we’re excited to premiere the first video, “Risk,” from his untitled forthcoming album.

88 Killa was very candid describing the song and video stating, “This song was written to inspire all of the people that had to get outside and make something happen, despite the world being turned upside down. Written during the thick of quarantine and with a baby on the way, I had to make a decision to either sit back and starve or take a risk and provide a means for us to not go without.”

Check out the song and video below and keep an eye on this rising star from the 817!