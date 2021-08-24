8rooklyn 8atman- “8ruce Wayne” Video

8rooklyn 8atman is truly an anomaly in the world of Hip Hop.

The Brooklyn native began as a dedicated Times Square rapper, often hustling his CD to tourists. An unfortunate sequence of events led to incarceration, however, it would prove to be constructive for the youngster.

After his release, he published a book, ‘Seeds In The Concrete,’ which went on to sell over 5,500 copies. With that said, 8rooklyn 8atman’s talents aren’t confined to literature. As an artist, 8atman has already begun to make his presence felt, having toured 30 cities in the past month and a half to gear up for the release of his sophomore LP Plague of a Dark Generation.

8rooklyn 8atman follows up his first single “Chiddy Bang,” which received over 150,000 views on Youtube, with his new fun-filled music video for “8ruce Wayne”.

Directed by 8rooklyn 8atman, the visual depicts the hero taking on Harley Queens as they initiate an unprovoked attack against Brooklyn’s dark knight.

The single has already been receiving local airplay at NYC’s premier radio stations Hot 97 and Power 105, along with being accepted for playlisting by MTV. Check out the visual below and be on the lookout for his DJ Whoo Kid-hosted album, slated for release on September 10th.