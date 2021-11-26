99 Rus is Taking the Music Industry by Storm with His Unique R&B Compositions

Music is often considered one of the best ways to express your feelings or tell a story. This is the reason why musicians across the world have managed to connect with millions through this art form. Irrespective of language and racial barriers, music has united people for ages and inspired them in some way or […]

Music is often considered one of the best ways to express your feelings or tell a story. This is the reason why musicians across the world have managed to connect with millions through this art form. Irrespective of language and racial barriers, music has united people for ages and inspired them in some way or the other. R&B probably stands out of all genres as a way for an artist to excel when it is about telling stories. The genre that was born as a reflection of a social revolution has evolved through the years to find a new voice and style in every decade. 99 Rus is one of the rising stars in the R&B space now who is reviving the genre with passion and telling stories that resonated with people from all walks of life.

Born in 1994 in New Orleans, Louisiana, 99 Rus grew up under the influence of blues music. According to this young artist, his career started at the age of 5 when he got the opportunity to sing in the church choir. It was the year 1999, so he adopted the stage name “99 Rus” to mark the year that introduced him to music as a performer. Rus always loved listening to blues music so when he wanted to pursue his passion as a musician it was only natural for him to become an R&B artist.

In college, Rus and five of his friends formed a music band called “Quest”. It was an R&B-focused band that gained huge popularity in college and they even performed at several events and clubs across the city. However, this glorious period did not last long. As their time in college ended, the group split with some of the members moving out of the town for further studies while the rest joined 9 to 5 jobs for financial stability.

All of a sudden 99 Rus’ world fell apart as he struggled to navigate the music industry. He was then introduced to the digital music platform and the idea made sense to him. He started working hard on his craft, penning lyrics that reflected tiny pieces of his life. Soon he created his unique style that merges R&B with soulful country music to create a sound that is soothing and rhythmic. He fearlessly experimented with the genre to create music that is unique yet familiar to listeners.

His debut single on Spotify “Never Say Die” became a trending track on the platform. The song was released in November 2020 and wonderfully merged the notes of Blues with subtle undertones of hard-hitting rock. The lyrics talk about the everyday challenges in life and how some people decide to quit following their dreams under societal pressure. “Never Say Die” is a new age Blues music that motivates the listeners to take the difficult path if that leads to their dreams because in the end, the struggles will be worth it.

Today, 99 Rus has 5 more hit singles to his name that are soaring high on the American music charts. He is focused on his debut album that is due to be released this Christmas. He is optimistic about the response and believes that the songs will enthrall his audiences like never before.