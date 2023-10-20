A Bit Of Positivity: Singer Koryn Hawthorne Crafts A Classic With Media Mogul Munson Steed

Let us take a moment to take in some positive music with singer Koryn Hawthorne!

Munson Steed, the publisher and proprietor of Rolling Out Magazine, recently collaborated on a gospel song with recording artist Koryn Hawthorne, which they released on September 15. This moving track showcases the talents of Koryn Hawthorne, a finalist from Season 8 of The Voice, who graces it with her remarkable multi-octave range.

Steed shared the story of how this song came to life and his aspiration to create more music. He expressed, “This song had been on my heart for years, and I feel truly blessed to have connected with a vocalist like Koryn Hawthorne who breathed life and love into it. I hope this song offers encouragement to everyone who listens, and I eagerly anticipate crafting more inspirational music.”

Koryn Hawthorne herself expressed her admiration for the song and gratitude for the many moments in her life where she can say, “Look at God.” She commented, “‘Look at God’ couldn’t be a more perfect song for me. I’ve experienced so many ‘look at God’ moments in my life, and I’m incredibly thankful. Working with Charles in the studio was a fantastic experience, and collaborating with Munson was a true blessing. I’m thrilled that the song and the video are now available for the world to hear and see. I encourage everyone to download it and watch the video. Look at God!”

Charles Jenkins, who co-wrote the song with Munson Steed, brought Koryn Hawthorne on board after hearing Steed’s vision for the project. Jenkins shared, “When Munson first pitched me the idea, we were sitting outside a restaurant in Chicago. I had tears in my eyes, and I knew it was a gem. I’m truly honored that he allowed me to collaborate on this hit and to executive produce this special moment. Now my superstar friend Koryn Hawthorne is sharing it with the world, receiving rave reviews.”

Take a listen below.