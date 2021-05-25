A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “24 Hours” (feat. Lil Durk)

Get New York City and mix it with a lil bit of Chicago and we got A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk’s new song, “24 Hours.” The somber and somewhat sad relationship song is sure to get all the couples in their feelings as they go through their ups and downs. A Boogie’s […]

A Boogie’s “Drowning feat. Kodak Black” is now 3x platinum along with the platinum singles “Jungle” and “Timeless” A Boogie has proven that he has hit making abilities. In fall 2017, A Boogie released his gold certified debut album, ‘The Bigger Artist,’ jumping into the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 and #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.