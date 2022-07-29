A Look Into the Story Behind Jayson Echo’s Success in Hip-Hop and RnB

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rise of the music industry in recent years has given artists more opportunities to share their talents and abilities with the world. Unfortunately, that has also made it much harder for talented singers to stand out among a sea of other performers. With accessibility to almost any song in existence, it’s hard for artists to remain relevant. The key is finding your niche and honing your talent to make you unique. Hip-Hop and RnB star, Jayson Echo, has done just that with his talent as a singer-songwriter and producer.

With over 10 million plays on his songs across music streaming platforms, Echo continues to win hearts worldwide while remaining at the top of his game in this fast-paced industry. Echo has also written for other artists, was featured on New York’s Power 105 FM and Hot 97, and won multiple industry awards. “Give it 2 U”, a song he wrote for J Brown, was on the top 10 R&B Billboard charts. Despite being an independent artist, Echo has established his credibility as an artist and endeared himself to many fans and industry players.

Echo attributes his success to his talent and creativity, but he is also adaptive to changing trends. As an artist who never stays stagnant, he remains relevant by constantly reinventing himself through new songs and styles. His work ethic and intelligence have made him a well-known artist in two different genres, and he intends to keep it that way. Echo is working on a solo project and says he’s ready to release new music in the fall of 2022.