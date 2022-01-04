Abdellah Zejli Drops New Track “Anti Social”

“Anti Social” showcases Zejli’s unique ability to flow and balance his cadence. He’s definitely an artist to keep an eye on going forward.

Upcoming hip hop artist Abdellah Zejli made his return to all major streaming platforms with his song ‘Anti Social’. Lasting just under 2 minutes in run time, ‘Anti Social’ features an up-tempo beat, bouncy 808s, fast flows, and lyrics about coming up. The song showcases Zejli’s unique ability to flow and balance his cadence. He’s definitely an artist to keep an eye on going forward.

You can listen to Abdellah Zejli here:

You can follow Abdellah Zejli here:

https://www.instagram.com/abdellahzejli