Accomplished Producer RoccStar Links With Ne-Yo For “Naked” New Song

(AllHipHop Music)
Super producer RoccStar is emerging with his official music video for the track “Naked” featuring Ne-Yo. Taken from his EP, LIFE OF A ROCCSTAR, Roccstar recently peaked at #2 album on the iTunes charts as the famed producer shares his relationship highs and lows on this project, connecting with fans about a love lost. Having very few real friends, keeping a small circle, and making as much money as he possibly can, RoccStar encourages fans to live it up to the fullest.
But that’s not it, the L.A. native’s songwriting and production credits include Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Prince Royce, Rita Ora, Usher, Timbaland, Beyoncé, CeeLo Green, Busta Rhymes and more so RoccStarr is currently expanding his RoccAge imprint and building out his infrastructure to make the imprint a success!