Listen to the new Ace Hood song and judge whether or not he’s back.

When Ace Hood was the darling of the rap game, he was under the DJ Khaled umbrella. Now, he is free of those constraints. He’s grown a lot and now comes back with “Mister Hood.” The song is already getting accolades with die-hard rap fans. But, more than that, people are loving that Ace is showing maturity and growth. Not in a corny way, he’s rapping to a very dope beat and even smiles in the visuals for the song. Check it out here.