AcebergTM Drops Afropop & Afrobeats Hit ‘Danca’ off Upcoming Debut ‘Far From Home’ EP

(AllHipHop Music)
Nigerian rapper/singer AcebergTM (Aceberg for short) releases his new single “Danca” today, the perfect blend of Afropop mixed with Amapiano beats.
The record will be part of his debut EP titled “Far From Home,” arriving on April 16th, the same day as the release of the official music video for “Danca.”
As a kid growing up in a city populated with creatives, “Far From Home” was inspired by the thought of AcebergTM trying to be abstract. Each of this travel represents a journey, untold stories, and the passion to be extraordinary. The forthcoming “Far From Home” EP tells Aceberg’s untold story through 6 songs, representing the journey of a rare talent, covering four different genres: namely Afropop, Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano beats.
Aceberg states, “The reason behind my craft and this body of work is myself a rapper trying to show more versatility. to create and fit into my own niche in the music industry.”
Aceberg, real name Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, where he grew up the second child in a family of 5 children. AcebergTM and his siblings were raised listening to different music genres. Everyone had a different taste in music, so they’d play different songs, but his interests were mainly focused on hip-hop and rap genres. with Wyclef Jean being the main artist he listened to.
Check out more here: https://ps.onerpm.com/ACEBERGTM-DANCA