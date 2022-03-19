Adir Dials In Waiting For His Biggest Release Yet

Adir, from New York City but now living in LA, has had a great year thus far. He had “TRENDSETTA” go viral in 2021 along with “BIG STEPPA (WHOA)”, which has given him the perfect amount of momentum for 2022. Using this steam Adir has been planning one of his biggest drops yet.

Since his 2021 run Adir has been teasing his newest releases on his Snapchat stories. When asked about this he said, “I’ve been getting ready for something big and just wanted to give my fans a little teaser”. Keeping fans in on the experience has always been a factor behind the New York natives’ success. Continuing to do so, whatever Adir drops next will most likely carry a similar weight as his last release.



