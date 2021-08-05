After 2 years of Hiatus, Fernando Triff Comes Back to the Music Scene.

The song achieved the top of Hot 50, All genres, and Hip-hop/Rap on Submit hub, which is one of the prime music platforms in the music industry with more than 653,932 users, in just a few hours after it was upload to the site.

After two years of hiatus, Fernando Triff comes back to the music scene. Joining forces with West Coast rapper Rarri, well known for his previous work with famous acts like Lil Xan, Soulja Boy, and 6ix9ine.

The record called “Homie” also has the teamwork with DMV’s upcoming talented Fat Ju, now hotter than lava since he started being managed by 1111CR3W. The song “Homie” achieved the top of Hot 50, All genres, and Hip-hop/Rap on Submit hub, which is one of the prime music platforms in the music industry with more than 653,932 users, in just a few hours after it was upload to the site.

The release has a very polished rap sound combined with an outstanding production. Coming across with an intense flow; The backdrop has a cinematic vibe with really tight vocals, which is absolutely a vibe, according to music experts.

