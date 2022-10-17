After Charting at #32 on iTunes CashMob YP Follows up His Success With His Latest EP “Try Again 2”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Amongst the various artists whose scintillating music has swept the audiences off their feet is Willie C. Ruffin aka CashMob YP from Meridian, Mississippi, who has achieved popularity within a short period of his debut and is speeding ahead at a fast pace what with his music appreciated by hordes of listeners.

Cashmob YP started music at an early age, 3 years old to be precise. Learning computers and making music was what intrigued him. Also, his love for rhythms and melodies made him dwell deep into the subject, which he mastered with time. Artists like Bobby King and Willie C. Ruffin Sr were the ones who inspired him to make the leap and chase his dreams and make it happen in reality.

Cashmob YP’s recent EP “Try Again” charted at #32 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Chart. Not to mention, “Try Again” also gained over 200,000 streams on Spotify alone. CashMob YP even had major industry support from Skooly on the song “Up Now”

Now, CashMob YP is back with his follow-up EP “Try Again 2” which features “Ghetto Child” featuring Derez DeShon.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/try-again-2/1637585496

CashMob YP plans on keeping the momentum going and plans to drop more music 3rd Quarter of 2022.

http://instagram.com/cashmobyp