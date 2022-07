Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agallah, Nems and Guilty Simpson come together for one of the hardest songs this year.

Agallah is not resting on his laurels. The Brooklyn spitter returns fire with Gorilla Nems and Guilty Simpson on “Sip The Broth.” This is a hardcore New York and Detroit Hip-Hop collaboration. Agallah Don Bishop, also known as ART GAWD, is on a tear. This year, he released Year of the Tiger to positive reviews.