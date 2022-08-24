Agon is Back on the Scene with a Brand New Studio Album “It Can’t Rain Forever.”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Agon is a true force for change in the world, and he wants to touch as many lives as possible with his music.

Agon is an artist and songwriter who recently came up with a brand new album titled “It Can’t Rain Forever“. He is a very open-minded, creative thinker who knows how to expand the boundaries of his vision. Creating an Adam is no easy task. Kind of like picking the name of a team and the players.

You need to come up with a unitary vision that would bring many, many songs together under one roof and allow every single one of them to live in perfect harmony. Agon managed to accomplish just that on “It Can’t Rain Forever“. Over the past few months, the artist has written 12 songs.

He decided to collect them all into “It Can’t Rain Forever“, an outstanding studio album with a unique vibe. So, what is it that makes “It Can’t Rain Forever” different than so many other rap albums out there, you ask? Well, for instance, Agon wanted to use his music for a greater purpose. There is always a lot of energy to his sound, and the beats daddy uses are punchy and engaging as ever.

However, instead of cussing, he opted to load the songs on “It Can’t Rain Forever” with so many positive and inspiring lyrics. Agon is a true force for change in the world, and he wants to touch as many lives as possible with his music. These times have been quite difficult for so many of us. In the past few years, life has brought a lot of disappointment and disillusionment to people all over the world.

For this reason, it is very important for artists like Agon to give people some hope. “It Can’t Rain Forever” is a truly standing album because it brings a lot of fire and hope, much like a benevolent volcano ready to erupt in an explosion of joy, openness, and positivity.

Find out more about Agon and listen to “It Can’t Rain Forever“, which is going to be available on the best digital music streaming platforms on August 26th, 2022:



01 CAPTURE A MOMENT

02 LET YOUR HEART BE YOUR EYES

03 LIVE A FULL LIFE

04 LIFE IS A BOOK

05 MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE

06 SHARE MY TRUTH

07 NASTY DAY

08 WILL PEACE REMAIN A MYSTERY

09 NEVER BE THE SAME

10 I LOVE THE RAIN

11 GOOD & EVIL

12 KINDNESS WILL SAVE THE WORLD



