Aimee Purple Rain’s “Falling For You”

Her raspy tone, raw delivery, and no-nonsense lyrics have fans and critics tuning in! Virginia artist (rapper/singer) Aimee Purple Rain is definitely not your average voice. Her hit single “Falling For You” has caused a buzz across the world. With audiences tied 50/50 male and female per Spotify charts.

The rugged sound and vibe are new to most ears and cause mixed controversy and increasing streams. Streams not only in the USA but in Europe and Russia. Her fan base #RainGanG is seen on her social media platforms. DJs and online radios are loving this new voice. She has been featured on Piff Radio, VarietyVibes Radio, MidMorning Mimosa, and ScrillTown Radio, with Several more in store. Stay tuned into Aimee Purple Rain for more authentic music.

https://www.instagram.com/aimeepurplerain_33/